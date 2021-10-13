PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, ENTERPRISE DIVISION, Case No. PR-2021-212 In Re: The Estate of VERA MARGARETE HAUSFELDER, deceased. Letters Testamentary and under the Last Will and Testament of said deceased having been granted to Gordan East, on the 1st day of October, 2021, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Probate Judge, Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.