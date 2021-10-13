CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Braves C Vogt out for rest of season after hernia surgery

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves catcher Stephen Vogt underwent sports hernia surgery last week and won't be available during the postseason. The Braves announced before Game 4 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday that Vogt had surgery on Oct. 6 in Atlanta. .The 36-year-old Vogt played just 26 games...

FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
WSAV News 3

Riley’s game-winning single in 9th lifts Braves past Dodgers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Associated Press) – Austin Riley homered and drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night. Blake Treinen struck out Freddie Freeman to […]
TheAtlantaVoice

Late-night magic: Braves beat Dodgers 5-4, lead NLCS 2-0

More late-night magic has the Atlanta Braves just two wins away from the World Series. Eddie Rosario delivered Atlanta’s second straight walk-off hit in the ninth inning, giving the Braves a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and a commanding 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series. Rosario’s fourth hit of the game was a two-out single […]
