PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, ENTERPRISE DIVISION, Case No. PR-2021-213 In Re: The Estate of TONY DELOAN JONES, Deceased. Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 1st day of October, 2021, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.