Stout University Foundation scholarships awarded to 436 students
MENOMONIE, Wis. — Scholarships valued at more than $977,000 were awarded to 436 University of Wisconsin-Stout students this year through the Stout University Foundation Inc. Among the scholarship recipients is Dylan Mattson from Hibbing, Minn., who is majoring in Business Administration. Mattson was awarded the following scholarships: Carl and Laura Seitz Endowed Business Administration Scholarship.www.mesabitribune.com
