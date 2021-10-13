Rain before cooler air arrives
Another round of showers and a few storms are possible on Wednesday with a high near 60 degrees, it will be breezy as well. Rain wraps up heading into Thursday with more clouds than sun expected, even cooler with highs in the mid-50s and still breezy. The wind calms down for Friday but it will still be mostly cloudy and highs will struggle to even hit 50 degrees. Frost is possible over the weekend mornings due to a clearer sky but that means plenty of sunshine in the afternoons on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-50s.www.pinejournal.com
