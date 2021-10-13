CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rain before cooler air arrives

By Jesse Ritka
pinejournal.com
 6 days ago

Another round of showers and a few storms are possible on Wednesday with a high near 60 degrees, it will be breezy as well. Rain wraps up heading into Thursday with more clouds than sun expected, even cooler with highs in the mid-50s and still breezy. The wind calms down for Friday but it will still be mostly cloudy and highs will struggle to even hit 50 degrees. Frost is possible over the weekend mornings due to a clearer sky but that means plenty of sunshine in the afternoons on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-50s.

www.pinejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Southern California Welcomes Autumn Rain, Cooler Temperatures

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California woke up Monday to its version of fall weather – drizzly, light rain, overcast skies, and cool temperatures. Light rain and drizzle fell across several areas of Southern California Monday morning, a welcome respite after a much warmer weekend accompanied by dry Santa Ana winds. The precipitation may have led to slick roads, contributing to at least one 4-car pileup on the northbound 101 Freeway at Barham in Hollywood. According to the National Weather Forecast, the clouds will clear out by late morning on Monday, which is also expected to be the coolest day of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
pinejournal.com

Pick day of the week

Today will be the pick day out of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s thanks to a southwest wind at 5-15mph. A cold front moves in late tonight, increasing the clouds as well as the northeast wind. Wednesday will be much cooler with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Some snow may mix in late Wednesday night mainly north of Duluth but accumulation is not expected. Sunshine returns for Thursday but it will be much cooler with highs stuck in the 40s.
DULUTH, MN
cbslocal.com

Southern California Welcomes Autumn Rain, Cooler Temperatures

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California woke up Monday to its version of fall weather – drizzly, light rain, overcast skies, and cool temperatures. Light rain and drizzle fell across several areas of Southern California Monday morning, a welcome respite after a much warmer weekend accompanied by dry Santa Ana winds. The precipitation may have led to slick roads, contributing to at least one 4-car pileup on the northbound 101 Freeway at Barham in Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
abc17news.com

Tracking a few storms and cooler air by Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s. EXTENDED: As skies remain clear overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 40s to around 50 to start Tuesday. Winds pick up a bit more from the south tomorrow, but temperatures once again remain in the mid-upper 70s during the afternoon. A strong low pressure system to our north will send a cold front through the area on Wednesday, bringing isolated to scattered showers and storms to the area during the day. A few of those could bring brief heavy downpours and pea sized hail, but the bigger story will be the cool down behind the front into the end of the week. Rain amounts will be under 1/4". High temperatures fall back into the lower 60s with lows in the mid-40s through Friday night. We can expect sunshine through Saturday, but a front to our south on Sunday could trigger scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Sunday into Monday. We'll warm things up a bit more into next week before another system makes its way through on Tuesday or Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
wearegreenbay.com

One more mild day before rain & chilly air returns

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the low to middle 40s for most of the area. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Other than a few high level clouds passing through, we’ll...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Slight warmup before rain returns

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Oregon Launches New Policy for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. 26 Unhealthiest American Groceries (No.1 Is Surprising) Top Plastic Surgeon: If You Have Wrinkles, Do This Before Bed. Everyone Already Suspected...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Warm and windy today before cooler weather arrives

Even stronger southerly breezes than what we saw yesterday will move in today, which should help boost highs into the upper 70s to near 80°. Dry weather continues through this time, but a cold front looks to move through sometime late Tuesday night into Wednesday which may bring a slight chance for a rain shower or two–although that chance looks quite low.
ENVIRONMENT
KZTV 10

Rising temperatures, humidity across area

Each day heading into the weekend, the temperature and the humidity will rise. The cool and dry air that was in place from last weekend is slowing moving out. A weak front stalls just north of South Texas on Friday and will result in a few stray showers beginning on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
WAFB

Dry again today, rains arrive on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will hang on for one more day, keeping our weather dry and mild locally. Once again today we’ll see some high clouds passing through and they could obscure the sun at times, but no rain is expected, with highs topping out near 80 degrees.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy