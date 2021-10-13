Spotty showers return

More clouds are expected Wednesday and some of those gray clouds may bring spotty showers to the area, and a few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question. Highs will struggle to even hit 60 degrees with the rain and a breezy easterly wind at 10-20 mph. Rain chances wrap up Wednesday night but the clouds will linger, keeping lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will still be mainly cloudy with highs in the low 50s and have an added chill in the air with a brisk breeze. A few more spots of sun are expected for Friday but many areas won’t even warm up to 50 degrees. The weekend ushers in even more sunshine and highs in the mid-50s.