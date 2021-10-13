Pta Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloon Market R & D including top key players Medtronic plc, W. L. Gore. Associates, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG

A biomarker is basically a molecular marker which is a piece of DNA or RNA sequence that can be detected by a test and then compared to another sample. If the sample from which the marker is extracted comes from an individual’s diseased heart, for instance, the concentration of the biomarker will reflect the level of inflammation present in the person’s heart. However, some biomarkers cannot detect any disorder if the sequence is not specific to a particular type of cell or tissue. This is what makes a good biological marker, such as a gene or a molecular replicon. There are many different types of biomarkers, including some which are specific to cancer, infection, and diabetes.

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO