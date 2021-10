There are many attempts being made to destroy this country from within. That is the only way it can be done my high school teachers told me, who were mostly WWII veterans. One of those attempts today is critical race theory. This is an attempt to turn people of different races against one another. It is being very skillfully done. To simplify it, it is an attempt to convince people that if your skin is a given color (white) you are an oppressor, if your skin is a different color you are oppressed. This is being taught to young people in the class room.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO