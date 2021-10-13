CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian airline stocks soar as government allows full flight capacity

By Reuters
 6 days ago
A SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, India May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

BENGALURU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian airline operators jumped on Wednesday after the country's civil aviation ministry allowed domestic flights to fly at full capacity from Oct. 18, lifting pandemic-led restrictions ahead of the festive season.

InterGlobe Aviation (INGL.NS), which runs India's largest airline IndiGo, and SpiceJet Ltd (SPJT.NS) rose as much as 4.8% and 5.9%, respectively, to their highest levels since mid-September.

India's aviation industry has been among the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with airlines losing billions of dollars since operations were halted or restricted since 2020.

With COVID-19 cases falling and vaccination rates increasing, India has started easing travel restrictions over the past few months.

Passenger growth jumped 136.6% in August from a year earlier after the government relaxed some curbs, regulatory data showed.

IndiGo's shares have gained about 18.3% for the year as of last close, while SpiceJet's stock is down about 21% during the same period.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

