Fujifilm Instax Link Wide Review

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFujifilm is putting the spotlight back on its neglected Instax Wide film format, the largest of its three sizes of instant film. The Instax Link Wide ($149.95) is a Bluetooth printer for smartphones, and like other Fujifilm printers, it uses instant film to make photos, not paper and ink. The Instax Link Wide produces prints that are twice the size as those from the similar Instax Link Mini; the larger size of these prints are more appropriate for refrigerators and cork boards than the wallet-sized Instax Mini format. The printer's companion app adds filters, templates, and other tools to spice up your instant prints. If you're tired of just looking at photos on your phone's screen, or just yearn for the days of Polaroid snapshots, this instant film printer might be the right remedy.

