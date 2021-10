With natural gas prices rising nationally, Consumers Energy is helping Livingston County residents what it means for them and what they are doing to keep costs reasonable. It won’t be long until furnaces will be firing up to heat local homes warm through the cold season, and spiking natural gas prices can only cause concern. Consumers Energy reports that their 1.8-million natural gas customers will likely see bills increase, but add that they should be mostly shielded from the current uncertainty and volatility of the market, according to a release.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO