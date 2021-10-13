Desperate To Find You
Sometimes I ponder if it’s even a woman. Maybe I set an extremely high standard that I misjudge every person I meet and they don’t live up to what I set. Today, I will be casual. I will open my doors to anyone that thinks of me as interesting or that I find interesting. Then, it starts from there. Who knows? There may already be someone by the door who have been waiting for years, but I just did not have the time to welcome them in my life because of my impossible standards. I have to change because I am not getting any younger.goodmenproject.com
