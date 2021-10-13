CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Desperate To Find You

By Kyle Strauss Abastillas
goodmenproject.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes I ponder if it’s even a woman. Maybe I set an extremely high standard that I misjudge every person I meet and they don’t live up to what I set. Today, I will be casual. I will open my doors to anyone that thinks of me as interesting or that I find interesting. Then, it starts from there. Who knows? There may already be someone by the door who have been waiting for years, but I just did not have the time to welcome them in my life because of my impossible standards. I have to change because I am not getting any younger.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 2

Related
thelosangelesbeat.com

Desperately Seeking Bubbles

When I was young, going to Marineland was a huge deal. And what made it better was that it was kind of ours. I mean for people in the South Bay, because it was right there, super close in Palos Verdes. I remember my parents driving us up there and finally turning that one corner and there was the Bubbles the whale statue with his two dolphin buddies. It was an awesome feeling, kinda like seeing the Matterhorn off the side of the freeway, but way closer.
ANIMALS
thedoctorstv.com

Are You Dating a ‘Future Faker’? Find Out the Signs!

Is the person you're dating a "future faker?" The Doctors detail the signs and red flags you need to look for. Neuropsychologist Dr. Judy Ho explains more about the destructive dating trend, which involves a narcissist promising you something in the future in order to get their needs met in the present and then down the line denying making those promises.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Herald-Press

RELIGION: Be sure your sin will find you out

Just shy of 1500 years before the Messiah, the Son of God ,came into the world, the children of Israel were following Moses to the Jordan River, and they were about to cross it into their inheritance which God had promised them. However, two and a half of the 12 tribes (Reubenites, Gadites, and one half the tribe of Manasseh) had cows, lots of cows. They saw the land they were passing through was a good place for cattle. So, they went to Moses and said “hey man…this is a good place for cows, why don’t you let us inherit this land instead of the land on the other side of the Jordan.” That’s the Malcolm Harrison, countryfied version of the original Hebrew condensed.
PALESTINE, TX
ministrymatters.com

The good news of complete desperation

Have you ever considered what type of burning bush Moses encountered when God showed up? The invasive species called "burning bush" (euonymus alatus) takes its colloquial name from the story. Exodus 3 tells us the bush was aflame though not consumed when Moses spotted it in the wilderness. Putting plant...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
franchising.com

Stop Trying To Find Great Employees, Let Great Employees Find You

A record-setting 1 million job openings in the U.S. 41% of the global workforce would consider leaving their current employer within the next year. For so many, the pandemic has been like people who survived a near-death experience. It has caused employees to reevaluate their professional careers, not only what they want, but also what they aren’t willing to tolerate anymore. This professional awakening has caught a lot of leaders and companies flat-footed. However, too many leaders are using The Great Resignation Era as a crutch. A significant percentage of people who have quit over the last 15 months is a result of poor company culture, where leaders are solely focused on productivity and bottom-line profits.
ECONOMY
Item

Woman dumbfounded by fiance's intolerance

DEAR ABBY - About a year ago, my fiance of six years revealed that he doesn't think homosexuality is normal or right. I was shocked because he had never mentioned it before, nor did I see any signs that he thought that way. We've gone to Pride …
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Philippines
Upworthy

Support for marriage between white and Black people in America just hit an all-time high

Over the past six years, it feels like race relations have been on the decline in the U.S. We've lived through Donald Trump's appeals to America's racist underbelly. The nation has endured countless murders of unarmed Black people by police. We've also been bombarded with viral videos of people calling the police on people of color for simply going about their daily lives.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

TikTokker finds another person buried on top of her sister’s grave

Popular TikTokker Jess Tawil has shared the disturbing moment her family discovered another person had been buried on top of her sister’s grave.Ms Tawil, 23, was stunned to discover her relative’s gravesite had allegedly been tampered with, leading to a heated argument with cemetery officials. “So I just came to the cemetery to visit my sister, and I find that there’s a body buried on top of my sister,” she could be heard saying in the first video. In a second TikTok, Ms Tawil shows an argument between a woman who appears to work at the cemetery and her father.Mr...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Slate

Help! I Got a Mysterious Letter “Warning” Me About My Neighbors.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Happy Monday. It finally feels like fall where I am—which makes me realize we only have a little bit more time for regular problems before we have to make room for holiday drama! Ask away …
RELATIONSHIPS
higherperspectives.com

The 5 Types Of Betrayal That Are Just As Destructive As Cheating

Relationships don't always just end based on one catastrophic event like cheating. Sometimes it's a series of events, repetition, a shakey foundation, or simply a different kind of betrayal. While cheating is quite horrible and often impossible to come back from, there are other things that feel just as bad....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Chicago Sun-Times

Once you’ve sung to your brother as he dies in your arms, then you can tell me you don’t believe in vaccines

My brother died in a hospital ICU. I’m so done with all the BS reasons others give for not doing what’s right for their fellow man. So many people have no first-hand knowledge of what COVID-19 does to a loved one and to a family. They have no idea what it is like to see your loved one — who was immunosuppressive, who was vaccinated, who did everything right — not be able to defeat the Delta variant of COVID.
CHICAGO, IL
Lawrence Post

Two sisters open their mother’s casket to find a stranger dressed up in their mother’s clothes

Two sisters were already in a state of grief as they were reeling from the loss of their beloved mother. But they found their heartache compounded when they could not even tell where their mother’s body was for a while because of a horrible mixup. The two sisters arrived at the funeral home for their mother’s viewing on September 7, 2021. However, when they opened their mother’s casket, they could not even recognize the dead body inside.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

I Found Out the Horrible Secret Behind Why My Parents and Sister Aren’t Speaking

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy