Disposable Syringes Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2030

According to the report, the global disposable syringes market was valued at US$ 6.9 Bn in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. A disposable syringe is made for one-time use. It is then disposed of, typically into a contamination unit. Various types of syringes are available in the market depending upon their usage and other variables. Disposable syringes are becoming increasingly popular due to their affordability and prevention of infections, particularly blood-borne infections. In terms of value, North America dominated the global disposable syringes market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance by the end of 2030.