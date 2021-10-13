CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsurgery Robot Market Survey Report | Exclusive Innovations Study Analysis

biospace.com
 6 days ago

The global microsurgery robot market is envisaged to rise at an exponential CAGR due to strong technological advancement in the field. The effectiveness of microsurgery robot in the treatment of chronic diseases could play a critical role in increasing the demand in the global market. The development of the global microsurgery robot market is expected to see a rise as a result of the miniaturization of robotic arms helping to avoid undesirable post-surgery effects and complications.

www.biospace.com

Las Vegas Herald

Metagenomic Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the metagenomic market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the metagenomic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16%-18%. In this market, consumables are the largest segment by product, whereas gut microbe characterization are largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing implementation of DNA sequencing across metagenomic applications.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Surgical Robots Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | INTUITIVE SURGICAL, STRYKER CORPORATION, MEDTRONIC, SMITH & NEPHEW

Global Surgical Robots Market Size study, by Product type (instruments & accessories, robotic systems, services), Application (general surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, urological surgery, neurosurgery, other applications), End use (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, The ' Surgical Robots market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Surgical Robots derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Surgical Robots market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Neuroscience Market Study | Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements Analysis

The brain mapping research along with the investigation projects, as well as the technological developments in tools and algorithms that are being implemented in neuroscience space are among the primary factors contributing to the progress of the global neuroscience market. The neuroscience-based initiatives by government bodies are further driving product adoption in the global market. Various organizations and institutes such as Max Planck Florida Institute, the University of Pennsylvania, Ontario Brain Institute, NIH, University of Utah, and NeuroScience Canada are playing a vital role in developing the neuroscience-based research and development to increase the efficiency of patient outcomes in those suffering from neurological disorders.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Healthcare EDI Market - Exclusive Report on the Latest Trends and Opportunities in the Market

Growing support from the worldwide government bodies for the implementation of healthcare information technology (HCIT) is projected to work as one of the key drivers for the expansion of the global healthcare EDI market throughout the forecast period 2020–2030. Healthcare EDI refers to the electronic solution that helps in handling challenges related to healthcare payment.
MARKETS
#Market Research#Market Trends#Delta Robot#Cagr
biospace.com

Recombinase Polymerase Amplification Market Report | Current Insight with Future Aspect Analysis

Recombinase Polymerase Amplification is a new isothermal method to amplify the DNA as well as RNA. Recombinase polymerase amplification is simple isothermal reaction technique having fast reaction time and also known for its accuracy. Application of recombinase polymerase amplification in cancer research and clinical diagnostic procedure is aimed at identifying the genetic defect and prevent the genetic disorder. Such diagnosis applications is going to fuel the growth of recombinase polymerase amplification market. It is also used in the forensic test and this anticipates to drive the recombinase polymerase amplification market due to rise in forensic cases. With the launch of new innovation, especially in product development and increase in product portfolio is going to spur the market growth for recombinase polymerase amplification globally. For instance, in 2016, key players such as TwistDx™ Limited launched a range of kits for performing recombinase polymerase amplification tests.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Assistive Technology Demand for Visually Impaired Market to Derive Above US$ 4 Bn Incremental Opportunity from Sales of Educational Devices and Software

Wayband, Dot Smartwatch to be Frontrunners, Pushing Sales of Assistive Technology for Visually Impaired at 8.6% through 2026. Fact.MR’s latest market study covers recent developments in the global assistive technology demand for visually impaired market. These include trends, opportunities, and threats expected to influence growth in the next five years. The study offers insights into segments including product type and end users across seven regions. It also highlights key growth strategies used by market players to improve sales.
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Sepsis Treatment Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2031

According to the report, the global sepsis treatment market was valued over US$ 600 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Sepsis is a life threatening disease caused when a chemical develops in the immune system and is released into the bloodstream. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 1.5 million cases of sepsis are reported globally each year. North America dominated the global sepsis treatment market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Rubber Gloves Market – Know Latest Trends & Forecast for Long-term Business Planning up to 2030

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Rubber Gloves Market’. According to the report, the global rubber gloves market was valued over US$ 2.8 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2030. Rubber gloves are protective hand covers worn to reduce human exposure to dangerous or harmful environments.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Rehabilitation Equipment Market Survey | Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis

Rehabilitation equipment plays a significant role in improving the quality of life of the sick, disabled, injured, and aged population. A comprehensive range of rehabilitation products used by physiotherapists, speech therapists, rehab nurses, occupational therapists, and other professionals is gaining demand, promising the expansion of the market. By product, exercise...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Compounding Pharmacies Market Report | Hormone Replacement Therapeutics Drive Major Revenue

Personalized medications have gained traction in recent years. This popularity is the key factor that is driving the growth of global compounding pharmacies. Currently, the trend for "made from scratch" is one of the factors responsible for the growth of the market. This trend is elevating the visibility of compounding pharmacies across the globe. The fact that medications are made from blending ingredients as per their strength and dosage makes them optimal for addressing issues of precise drug usage. Moreover, developing user specific drug to cater to patients' need is another factor that is boosting the growth of global compounding pharmacies market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market - Latest Trends and Cardinal Growth Prospects

Pharmaceutical analytical testing services are services offered to several pharmaceutical manufacturers, product manufacturers, and raw material suppliers. The need for increased efficiency and cost reduction by pharmaceutical companies has led to the rising scope for outsourcing analytical testing services. Currently there are a number of companies focusing on providing comprehensive pharmaceutical manufacturing and development services such as manufacturing and packaging, pharmaceutical development, analytical testing services, and pharma solutions. Service providers are also offering several pharmaceutical analytical testing services, such as method development/ method validation, stability testing and storage, raw material testing, residual solvents, dissolution, retrospective method validation, and extractable/leachable testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Multiple Displacement Amplification Market - Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements in the Market

The growth of multiple displacement amplification market will increase as the gene-related diseases are occurring and researcher focusing on the development of the gene-related diagnostic method. Based on product type, multiple displacement amplification market has been segmented into instruments, reagents and kits. Based on by technology type, multiple displacement amplification market is segmented into microfluidic digital droplet multiple displacement amplification, fluorescence-activated cell sorting, DNA microarrays, agarose gel electrophoresis, thermo cycler. Based on by application type, Multiple Displacement Amplification Market is segmented into metagenomics, Ancient DNA analysis, Pre-implantation embryo screening, Forensic testing, and Whole-genome analysis.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

A new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the competitive landscape of the global market for the patient engagement solutions market exhibit highly fragmented structure, thanks to the large number of regional and global players. Most of the players in the global patient engagement solutions are largely focused...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Animal Health Surgery Drugs Market: Increase in Number of Animal Protection Drives Globally is Fueling the Market Demand

Animal health surgery drugs are defined as drugs administered to animals most preferably before a surgery, after the surgery, or during the surgical procedure, based on the type of surgery being performed on the animal. Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/animal-health-surgery-drugs-market.html. Animal health surgery drugs play a vital role in the...
PETS
biospace.com

Life Sciences Tools Market to Witness Excellent Revenue Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast by 2024

Life science refers to a branch of science that studies organisms and microorganisms. It is an umbrella term of wide range of fields such as cell biology, biotechnology, genetics, molecular biology, biomedicine, and biochemistry. The global life sciences tools market includes instruments, consumables, reagents, and various other services. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare industry, and the rise of the research and development sector has provided the global life sciences tools market a significant boost in recent years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Bioprocess Technology Market Study Provides an In-depth Industry Analysis With Current Trends & Future Estimations by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Bioprocess Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global bioprocess technology market was valued at US$ 21.9 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of above 7.9% from 2019 to 2027.
INDUSTRY

