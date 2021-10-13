Microsurgery Robot Market Survey Report | Exclusive Innovations Study Analysis

Recombinase Polymerase Amplification is a new isothermal method to amplify the DNA as well as RNA. Recombinase polymerase amplification is simple isothermal reaction technique having fast reaction time and also known for its accuracy. Application of recombinase polymerase amplification in cancer research and clinical diagnostic procedure is aimed at identifying the genetic defect and prevent the genetic disorder. Such diagnosis applications is going to fuel the growth of recombinase polymerase amplification market. It is also used in the forensic test and this anticipates to drive the recombinase polymerase amplification market due to rise in forensic cases. With the launch of new innovation, especially in product development and increase in product portfolio is going to spur the market growth for recombinase polymerase amplification globally. For instance, in 2016, key players such as TwistDx™ Limited launched a range of kits for performing recombinase polymerase amplification tests.

