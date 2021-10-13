RNAi Technology Market Study | Know the Diverse Growth Parameters Influencing the Industry

World over, healthcare systems are increasingly adopting digital technologies to improve the access and quality of healthcare services. Digital technologies have been key enablers for services pertaining to telehealth and telemedicine across urban and rural communities. The access to quality patient care can be severely constrained in remote communities, especially in rural areas, mainly due to the paucity of trained clinicians and the lack of adequate infrastructure. This may be further compromised by the absence of a reliable internet connectivity. Satellite connectivity has increasingly enabled several healthcare centers, including private clinics, to reap the benefits of digital imaging, remote patient monitoring, and e-learning activities among doctors. In recent years, increasing initiatives by public as well as private players to close the gap between the urban and rural healthcare has offered a robust fillip to the Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market.

