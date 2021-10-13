Greg Schwem: I am your gluten-shunning, step-counting worst nightmare
World, I’m warning you now: If you see me, walk the other direction. You will thank me later. Then again, I probably won’t see you. Chances are, I’ll be squinting at a food ingredients label or worse, using my iPhone’s magnifying feature to do the work for me. You will see my facial features curl in disappointment when I run across the words “wheat,” “barley,” “rye” or an emoji of a crying man holding an empty beer mug.www.ehextra.com
Comments / 0