Menominee, MI

Local businesses support CTC effort in reducing underage drinking

 6 days ago

Communities that Care (CTC) and Healthy Youth Coalition of Marinette and Menominee Counties would like to extend our appreciation to The Farmhouse Restaurant, Luigi’s Pizza & Pasta, Corner Grille, Scoops Sports Café, East Side Bar & Grill, Pirate’s Cove, Murray’s Irish Pub & Grille, Ogden Club, Real Pizza, Wausaukee Bowl, Red Brick Inn (Niagara), and Dan & Tim’s Riverside for supporting CTC’s “Sticker Shock” campaign this summer.

#Ctc#Alcohol#Restaurants#Underage Drinking#The Farmhouse Restaurant#Pizza Pasta#East Side Bar Grill#Pirate S Cove#Irish Pub Grille#Ogden Club#Real Pizza#Dan Tim#Uw Extension#Nicklaus Counseling#Llc#Klesperance Mc Isd Org#Cgrabowski Mc Isd Org

