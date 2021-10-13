Local businesses support CTC effort in reducing underage drinking
Communities that Care (CTC) and Healthy Youth Coalition of Marinette and Menominee Counties would like to extend our appreciation to The Farmhouse Restaurant, Luigi’s Pizza & Pasta, Corner Grille, Scoops Sports Café, East Side Bar & Grill, Pirate’s Cove, Murray’s Irish Pub & Grille, Ogden Club, Real Pizza, Wausaukee Bowl, Red Brick Inn (Niagara), and Dan & Tim’s Riverside for supporting CTC’s “Sticker Shock” campaign this summer.www.ehextra.com
Comments / 0