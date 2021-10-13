CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Photos: Dodgers rip Giants in NLDS Game 4 at Dodger Stadium

By Staff report
Los Angeles Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 7-2 in Game 4 of the National League Division Series Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, forcing a deciding Game 5 on Thursday in San Francisco. Here are the images from the game:

www.dailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Sports Illustrated

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

The Astros are tearing the cover off the ball this postseason, just as they have all year. And don’t let Ryan Tepera fool you, they are not doing so with the aid of illicit activities. It’s been nearly two years since we first learned about the Astros’ cheating en route to winning the 2017 World ...
MLB
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Stadium#Nlds#Dodgers Rip Giants#Nlds Game 4#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Bay Area Sports Page

Gamethread: NLDS Game 3 - Giants @ Dodgers

The National League Division Series is on the move tonight as the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 3 tonight at Dodger Stadium. The series is tied, after an impressive start on Friday was followed by a disastrous collapse on Saturday. The Giants will be hoping to get things back on track tonight to take the lead in the series once again.
MLB
Los Angeles Daily News

Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS live updates: Atlanta walks off Game 1

The Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Game 1 features Corey Knebel to open another “bullpen game” on Saturday night in Atlanta, while the Braves will counter with former Harvard-Westlake star Max Fried. Follow along with Southern California News Group reporters from pregame through the...
MLB
Los Angeles Daily News

Dodgers vs. Braves: NLCS scouting report, prediction

SERIES SCHEDULE (all times PT) x-Game 6: at Braves, Oct. 23, 2:08 p.m. (5:08 if no ALCS G7), TBS. Season series: The Dodgers won the regular-season series, 4-2. TALE OF THE TAPE (OFFENSE) Braves (NL rank) … category … Dodgers (NL rank) 88-73 (1st in NL East) … record …...
MLB
Los Angeles Daily News

Dodgers’ Max Scherzer might still start NLCS opener against Braves

ATLANTA — Celebrating on the field after the NL Division Series-clinching Game 5 victory over the Giants on Thursday night in San Francisco, Max Scherzer had a plan for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. “Party tonight, figure it out tomorrow,” Scherzer...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy