South Seas acquired by Timbers, Wheelock Street Capital and Ronto Group

By SPECIAL TO FLORIDA WEEKLY
Florida Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimbers Company, Wheelock Street Capital and The Ronto Group have announced the joint acquisition of South Seas Island Resort on Captiva Island. “At Timbers Company, we are actively looking for exceptional properties like South Seas Island Resort to diversify our offerings and expand our footprint,” said Timbers CEO Greg Spencer. “For more than two decades, we have been successfully developing, selling and operating master-planned resorts around the world and are delighted to add this iconic coastal Florida property to our collection of diverse destinations.

