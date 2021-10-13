CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Parkinson Support Group to meet

 6 days ago

MENOMINEE—The M&M Parkinson Support Group will meet Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Harbors Community Building, 1110 10th Ave. Meetings are the third Thursday of each month. According to the M&M Parkinson Support Group, Parkinson's Disease (PD) is a progressive movement disorder that affects both motor and non-motor function. PD is the second most common neurological disorder in the United States, affecting over 1 million individuals and an estimated 8-10 million worldwide and is continuing to grow rapidly. About 4 % of people with this disease are diagnosed before the age of 50. Every person's journey with PD is different and the challenges change daily. One of the most important things someone diagnosed with PD can do to remain independent is proper exercises and movements.

