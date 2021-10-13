Community Scrapbook: New Vision Youth honors first responders

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Vision Youth found a different way to celebrate National Night Out in Kingsport this year. On Friday, the group provided the Kingsport Police Department, the Kingsport Fire Department, the new EMS station on Sullivan Street and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office with “Our Hero” snack baskets and thank-you letters from New Vision Youth, Girls Inc., Riverview Boys & Girls Club and the Full Gospel Mission Church youth group.