CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsport, TN

Community Scrapbook: New Vision Youth honors first responders

By Contributed
Kingsport Times-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Vision Youth found a different way to celebrate National Night Out in Kingsport this year. On Friday, the group provided the Kingsport Police Department, the Kingsport Fire Department, the new EMS station on Sullivan Street and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office with “Our Hero” snack baskets and thank-you letters from New Vision Youth, Girls Inc., Riverview Boys & Girls Club and the Full Gospel Mission Church youth group.

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
Sullivan County, TN
Society
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Kingsport, TN
Society
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in...
MILITARY
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Group#Scrapbook#First Responders#New Vision Youth#Ems#Girls Inc

Comments / 0

Community Policy