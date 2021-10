Finding a favorite new podcast to follow is process of trial and error. In some ways, it can feel a bit like internet dating. There’s that initial sense of excitement and possibility you get when you scroll through a site like Audible and spot a clever title, cover art or description that strikes your fancy. So you decide to give it a shot and sample a few episodes in the hopes of finding a show that speaks to you on a personal level. On rare occasions, the connection is an instantaneous case of “love at first listen.” But more often...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 HOURS AGO