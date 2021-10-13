CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

A Night With Marty Stuart

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive-time Grammy award winner Marty Stuart is raising funds to open the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, Mississippi to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of country music. This evening will include a five-course meal prepared by celebrity chef Dean Fearing, followed by an intimate performance by Marty Stuart, Connie Smith and Kenny Vaughan. There is also a VIP option available for attendees to meet Marty and receive a personal tour of his keynote collectables.

