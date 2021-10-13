CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Engage at the Bush Center: Immigration and the Economy

visitdallas.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bush Center continues its year-long focus on the importance of immigration policy reform with an expert panel discussing the related economic and workforce issues. Laura Collins, Director of the Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative, begins the evening with a brief presentation outlining the importance of shifting U.S. immigration policy from family reunification to employment-based migration. Collins and the panel, which will include economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin, will discuss how immigrants bring with them the skills America needs to compete in the global economy. They fill critical gaps in America's labor force by performing work our economy requires and keeping our workforce vibrant as our population ages.

www.visitdallas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Current

Immigrants implore Democrats to ‘keep their promises’ on immigration

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In September, Fransis Garcia traveled all the way to the nation’s capital from Las Vegas to call on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform through the budget reconciliation process. But before she could join a scheduled march, the U.S. Senate parliamentarian rejected the effort. On the night of Sunday Sept. 19, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough […] The post Immigrants implore Democrats to ‘keep their promises’ on immigration appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Documented

Advocates Discuss Federal Policy Ending Work Immigration Raids

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced a new policy that will terminate worksite raids that target undocumented immigrants. Instead, the agency will focus on predatory employers who manage unsafe worksites and […] The post Advocates Discuss Federal Policy Ending Work Immigration Raids appeared first on Documented.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Immigration Reform#Immigration Policy#U S Immigration#The Bush Center
Fox News

Herschel Walker: Not The Right Message For President Trump To Say Republicans Will Not Vote In ’22 Or ’24 If We Don’t Solve Election Fraud

Herschel Walker, former NFL great and Republican candidate for Georgia Senate tells Brian Kilmeade voters want law and order in America. Walker discussed how he learned from listening sessions with Georgia residents their concern for a strong border because of the high amount of drugs that cross the border come through Atlanta. When asked about President Trump saying Republicans will not vote in 2022 or 2024 if we don’t solve election fraud of 2020, Walker responded, that is not the right message. Walker says everyone has to get out and vote and we can’t look at the past. Walker is honored President Trump has endorsed him because he knows he is the right man for the job. Walker added, President Trump knows he is going to do it his way.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Kamala Harris slams attempts to politicise Colin Powell’s death and vaccination status

Vice President Kamala Harris has said attempts to link former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s death to the alleged inefficacies of Covid-19 vaccines are inappropriate because the retired four-star general was immunocompromised from other medical conditions.While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force Two on Monday en route to an event in Nevada, Ms Harris was asked whether she had “a message” for Americans whose scepticism about the Covid-19 vaccines may be fuelled by the fact that Mr Powell had been fully vaccinated but nonetheless died from Covid-19 complications.Ms Harris replied that what happened to Mr Powell, whose immune system had...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Lindsey Graham claims 'smartly-dressed' migrants are traveling to Cancun on a tourist visa and then trying to get across the border

Sen. Lindsey Graham claimed Monday that 'smartly-dressed' Brazilian migrants are crossing into the U.S. after flying to Cancun and getting a ride to the border. The South Carolina Republican held a press conference and said he saw a 'tremendous spike in illegal immigrant crossing' during a recent trip to Arizona's Yuma border sector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman David Price

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman David Price of North Carolina:. “For over three decades, Congressman David Price has been a valued and trusted voice in the House Democratic Caucus. His longtime leadership for the people of North Carolina’s Fourth and our nation will be missed upon his retirement next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Val Demings brings Democrats' losing strategy to Florida

Democrats have found their “anti-Rubio warrior” in Florida’s Senate race, according to Politico. But in Rep. Val Demings, what they have actually found is yet another money furnace that will deliver a disappointing loss when the votes are counted. Politico’s piece details that Demings, the Democratic challenger to Sen. Marco...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Large employers fear vaccine mandates will chase away workers. But 'real world data tells a different story.'

As COVID-19 vaccine mandates roll out across federal agencies and among many private businesses, companies that fall under the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test requirement are worried about employees quitting, a new poll has found. President Biden directed the Labor Department to develop a rule that companies with 100+ employees must require...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy