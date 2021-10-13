Engage at the Bush Center: Immigration and the Economy
The Bush Center continues its year-long focus on the importance of immigration policy reform with an expert panel discussing the related economic and workforce issues. Laura Collins, Director of the Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative, begins the evening with a brief presentation outlining the importance of shifting U.S. immigration policy from family reunification to employment-based migration. Collins and the panel, which will include economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin, will discuss how immigrants bring with them the skills America needs to compete in the global economy. They fill critical gaps in America's labor force by performing work our economy requires and keeping our workforce vibrant as our population ages.www.visitdallas.com
