SANDRA ANN HOLLEY, age 61, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at her home in Sissonville, West Virginia. Sandy was born on July 5, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio to parents Dale and Shirley Yearick. Sandy was happily married to her husband Mike Holley, who was her partner in life for 20 years at the time of her passing. She worked as an accountant for Klaus Meter & Pump, the company that she owned and operated with her husband for 20 years.