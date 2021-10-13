Sherri Lynn (Creisher) Pritt
SHERRI LYNN (CREISHER) PRITT, 59 of Sissonville passed away, Sunday October 10, 2021. She was born on August 10, 1962 to Dale Creisher and Rosemarie Ryan Payne. Along with her parents, Sherri is survived by her companion and caregiver, Scott Blackwell of Sissonville; daughter, Amber Pritt of Tornado; son, Travis Pritt of Cross Lanes; two grandchildren, Trenton and Miley; stepmother, Glenna Creisher; her furbaby, Brandi; stepsiblings, nieces and nephews.www.wvgazettemail.com
