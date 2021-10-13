CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sissonville, WV

Sherri Lynn (Creisher) Pritt

By Today's Cartoon
wvgazettemail.com
 6 days ago

SHERRI LYNN (CREISHER) PRITT, 59 of Sissonville passed away, Sunday October 10, 2021. She was born on August 10, 1962 to Dale Creisher and Rosemarie Ryan Payne. Along with her parents, Sherri is survived by her companion and caregiver, Scott Blackwell of Sissonville; daughter, Amber Pritt of Tornado; son, Travis Pritt of Cross Lanes; two grandchildren, Trenton and Miley; stepmother, Glenna Creisher; her furbaby, Brandi; stepsiblings, nieces and nephews.

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sissonville, WV
City
Cross Lanes, WV
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in...
MILITARY
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley

Comments / 0

Community Policy