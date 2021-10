GREAT BARRINGTON — Can you play classical music on a saxophone? Yes. Rossini’s 1846 score to “Robert Bruce” calls for saxophone. So do scores from Claude Debussy, Sergei Prokofiev, Ralph Vaughan Williams, and many other symphonists. And if you come to Saint James Place Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m., saxophonist Steven Banks will show you how it’s done. In a program of Johannes Brahms, Paul Creston, Fernande Decruck, and his own four-movement piece for tenor saxophone and piano, “Come As You Are,” Banks and pianist Xak Bjerken will deliver the goods you need to become a full-blown classical saxophone aficionado. Banks has the technique and material to convince you that the saxophone, in the hands of a virtuoso, supports classical music repertoire as beautifully as any other reed instrument.

