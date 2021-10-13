CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Regardless of role, Stratton aims for consistency

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7AeK_0cPZkEYl00
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chris Stratton, right, celebrates with catcher Jacob Stallings after getting the final out of a 6-5 win over Cincinnati on Sept. 14. AP

Chris Stratton is glad to have fans back at Major League Baseball games.

Once the SEC pitcher of the year at Mississippi State, Stratton just posted the lowest earned run average of his MLB career in his sixth big league season, his third with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

And he did it in a new role, closing games after an injury to a teammate and notching eight saves.

He was glad to see the Pirates and the rest of MLB progress from no fans during Pandemic Baseball in 2020 to allowing fans in limited numbers to eventually full capacity.

Great athletes can block out the noise and perform, but sometimes the noise is helpful.

“I was happy to have fans back and be able to feed on them sometimes while you’re pitching,” Stratton said.

After a decorated career at Tupelo High School, Stratton enjoyed the love affair that often exists between college baseball programs and their fans.

“It’s hard to compare. The fans at Mississippi State are so special, the connection they have with the players, the pride they have in the stadium and in their team and in being loud … It’s hard to duplicate that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Of3xF_0cPZkEYl00

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Find Justify Your Existence on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Stratton doesn’t try to duplicate that experience as a professional. He recognizes the college and pro games are different, and he embraces those differences.

Stratton broke in with San Francisco but eventually became the odd man out in the hunt for starting rotation jobs. That made him valuable for the Giants as trade capital. He had brief stays with Toronto and the Los Angeles Angels before the Pirates became his third team during the 2019 season.

Pro franchises and markets have things that make them unique. One of those is the way that the Pirates along with Pittsburgh’s beloved NFL Steelers and NHL Penguins all share a black and gold color scheme.

Stratton hasn’t made it to a Steelers’ game yet.

“Hopefully I can get to one,” he said.

One game might be a more reasonable goal than season tickets. Stratton shared the story of an uncle of Pirates pitcher David Bednar, the brother of former Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar.

The Bednar family is from Valencia, Pennsylvania, about a half hour from Pittsburgh.

“David says his uncle’s been on a (Steelers) season pass list since he was 18. He’s 51 now, and he’s had no luck,” Stratton said.

New role, strong finish

The Pirates finished the regular season 61-101, 34 games out.

Stratton, though, had a career-high in appearances with 68, and his 3.63 ERA was his best for a season with more than seven games played.

The combination of the Pirates trading Richard Rodriguez to the Braves plus an injury to Bednar led to Stratton closing games for the first time in his career.

In a mid-September game at Miami with a one-run lead in the ninth he gave up a leadoff triple then struck out the next three he faced.

“He’s one of the leaders of the staff,” Pirates pitching coach Carlos Marin said, “how he embraces everything just as much as he embraced being that middle guy and giving you that two-plus (innings). He embraces that tough situation or maybe the matchups that didn’t go great before.”

Part of Stratton’s success has been to his command of four pitches, a number unusual for relievers.

The curve and slider are Stratton’s most dominant pitches.

Stratton’s role next season remains to be seen.

“David Bednar’s probably going to be our closer in the future,” he said.

“At the end of the day I want to be consistent, and hopefully when I go out there the manager knows what he’s going to get out of me each night, just go out there and compete and have a good time.”

He hopes to be have a good time with an improving Pirates team, but his own journey showed him how fast addresses can change in pro sports.

“That’s the weird part of the game that nobody really talks about. It’s not the fun part,” Stratton said. “At the end of the day it’s a business, and you just have to roll with whatever’s presented in front of you.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

A conversation with Chris Stratton

Your browser does not support the audio element. Tupelo native and Mississippi State alum Chris Stratton has pitched six seasons in the MLB for the Giants, Angels and Pirates. Parrish Alford visits with him about his versatility, analytics in pro baseball, choosing baseball over basketball, what he learned from Butch Thompson at MSU, his favorite Tupelo High memory and more.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
The Spun

Raiders Make Official Decision On Marcus Mariota

During the Las Vegas Raiders‘ season opener, Marcus Mariota suffered a quad injury on a 31-yard run. He was placed on injured reserve shortly after the game. After missing the past four games, Mariota has finally been activated off injured reserve. This means he’ll now rejoin the 53-man roster and return to his role as the Raiders’ backup quarterback.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stratton
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
calltothepen.com

Three moves Baltimore Orioles should make this offseason

The Baltimore Orioles are a long way from contending. They ended the 2021 season with over 100 losses once again, marking the third consecutive complete season where that was the case. Although there are some bright spots in the farm system, those losing ways do not appear to be changing any time soon.
MLB
brownsnation.com

Cardinals Take Shot At Cleveland On Twitter After Victory

Adding insult to injury is commonplace across sports. It’s part of that “trash talk” mentality so prevalent in sports, especially football. Following the Arizona Cardinals 37-14 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Cardinals Twitter account wasted no time enjoying the victory. The oh-so-familiar downtown Cleveland billboard was used...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Nhl#Major League Baseball#Sec#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Pandemic Baseball#Tupelo High School#Soundcloud#Google Podcasts#Giants#The Los Angeles Angels#Nfl#Nhl Penguins
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
The Spun

Look: This Insane College Football Punt Is Going Viral

Every so often a college football punter kicks a ball so far it deserves its own post. Tonight’s the night. San Diego State took on San Jose State late Friday night. Few, if any, East Coasters caught the action because of the late kickoff. But they sure missed out on one of the most impressive punts you’ll ever see.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Google
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

What Cris Collinsworth said about female football fans in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Seattle Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football” on NBC in Week 6. The game was called by Mike Tirico (in place of Al Michaels), and Cris Collinsworth. Last year, the two called a game in December in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Ravens. That game was...
NFL
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
7K+
Followers
388
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy