From Nov 5-10, 2021, Music on Main presents the 10th Modulus Festival featuring moving and inspiring live performances at the Roundhouse and ANNEX in Vancouver. Creating new connections through music is at the forefront of every Music on Main event. Past Modulus Festivals offered the opportunity to discover new musical horizons. Music on Main’s 10th Modulus Festival returns with even more discoveries, and we’re celebrating this milestone with new music and engaging conversations. Music on Main is thrilled to safely and warmly welcome audiences back to our first in-person festival since 2019.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO