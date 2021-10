The SFMTA Board voted on Tues., Oct. 6 to award the contract for segment B work of the L-Taraval Improvement Project to NTK Construction, Inc. to continue infrastructure improvements along the L-Taraval corridor between Sunset Boulevard. and West Portal. The first phase of construction, Segment A ​(between Sunset Blvd. and 19th Ave.) was completed in July on time and within budget.