CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hiking Series #10

visitluzernecounty.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin a naturalist at 9 a.m. on select weekdays for hikes of varying length and difficulty. This year’s series visits trails on our public lands including state parks, state forests, and nature preserves. Come out to get some exercise, learn about the area’s natural history, and relax in the fresh air.

www.visitluzernecounty.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Take a hike with Conserving Carolina

Join Conserving Carolina on Friday, October 22, for an approximately 5 mile, moderate, lollipop hike on the slopes of Little Pisgah Mountain. Conserving Carolina’s AmeriCorps Project Conserve Trails Associate, Josh Huffstetler, will lead the hike. Florence Nature Preserve for a 5 mile, moderate, lollipop hike on the slopes of Little...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
thesalemnewsonline.com

Fall hiking events continue this season

Join Ozark National Scenic Riverways for a variety of hiking opportunities this fall. All activities and events are free of charge and pre-registration is not required. Fall is a great time to try the Current River Challenge hike/float adventure. This self-guided activity includes three “legs” to complete: a 4-mile hike from Round Spring to Echo Bluff State Park, a 4-mile hike from Echo Bluff to Current River State Park, and a 4-mile float from Current River State Park to Round Spring. Hikers can pick up an informational map brochure at any of the three park sites. At the conclusion of each “leg” participants will stamp their map at designated kiosks. After completion of all three legs, participants can present their stamped map at the Round Spring Ranger Station to receive an award recognizing the accomplishment. The Current River Challenge is a self-guided activity that can be completed at your own pace, in any order and timeframe desired. It can be completed in one day or over multiple days.
TRAVEL
outdoors.org

Hike the Tripyramid Slides in October

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an early Fall hike up and over the Tripyramids via the north and south slides. Weather permitting, we will hike up the north slide to the summit of North Tripyramid (4,180 ft). Having hiked over to Middle Tripyramid (4,140 ft'), we will take the south slide down from South Tripyramid (4,100 ft). This 11.0-mile/3,000 ft elevation gain hike is challenging and participants should be comfortable with tackling the steep ascent and descent on the slides at a moderate pace. If wet and icy conditions are in the forecast, the hike will proceed via the Pine Bend Brook trail from the Kancamagus Highway. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it while hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out."
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike The Hancocks

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a Fall hike to North & South Hancock, two of the 48 NH 4,000' peaks We will hike through lovely woodland before joining the Hancock Loop trail. A steep and rocky ascent to North Hancock (4,420') is followed by a ridge walk to the South Peak (4,319') with another steep section of as we descend. Both summits are wooded but, weather permitting, we should have views over Mt Osceola and the Sandwich range. This is a moderately paced 9.8 mile trip with 2,700' cumulative elevation gain. Pretzel, the hiking dog, may be joining us. This hike can be combined with the Sunday trip to Mt Madison and Mt Adams. Participants will have recent comparable hiking experience. Please update your REGI profile and see the event question therein. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it while hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LINCOLN, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Air#Exercise#Naturalist
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Best rain jacket for hiking

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rain jacket for hiking is best? There’s nothing worse than finishing a hike and being drenched. A good rain jacket ensures a comfortable, dry adventure in even the toughest of conditions. You’ll want a hiking-specific rain jacket if you plan to hit the trails. A casual […]
LIFESTYLE
reviewed.com

The Best Hiking Backpacks of 2021

For many folks, happiness is found by strapping all the gear needed for survival onto their back and stepping out into the wilderness. Just to be clear, the tent and sleeping back don’t sit directly on your back. You need a backpack, ideally one particularly built for backpacking, to hold all that gear. Unlike a backpack that you might use for daily commuting to work or school, a backpack meant for camping is larger, with more pockets and padding in the straps and hip belt. Considering that a camping trip for only a couple of days will require more than 25 pounds of gear, the backpack you use for hike-in camping needs to be sturdy and reliable.
LIFESTYLE
Bangor Daily News

Tips to prepare for fall hiking in Maine

This story was originally published in October 2011. Maine’s fall weather has shown hikers one thing: It sure is changeable. One day it’s summer-like and the next you need to wear your mitts and wool hat. Sometimes it happens in the same day. That’s typical in fall, the second-most changeable...
MAINE STATE
backpacker.com

Hiking the Billy Goat Trail

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. The name suits it: Like the path’s namesake, hikers on the Billy Goat Trail can find themselves balancing on slim ledges, hopping across deep gaps in a rock wall, and staring down a steep cliff face to the roaring Potomac River below. If you’re in the metropolitan D.C. area and up to the challenge, the first of the trail’s three sections is the perfect way to channel the spirit of the bluff-savvy billy goat. If you want to explore Maryland’s Bear Island and catch some great views across the river to Virginia, but aren’t so wild about heights, the other two sections make for a leisurely stroll with some light rock scrambling. Either way, let us be your guide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
canoncity.org

Hike With A Paleontologist!

Join Joshua Broussard and Jessica Wortman on a moderate hike as we learn about significant fossil finds and explore the Garden Park quarries in which they were discovered. Don’t miss this special opportunity!. Space is limited so registration is required. Please be advised this event requires participants to hike and...
SCIENCE
blueridgeoutdoors

October 2021: The Hiking Issue

Mountain bikers will soon have plenty of trails to ride in eastern Tennessee. The sculptures of artist and angler Ryan Smith. The necessity of the adventure cleanse. The best new hiking gear for Blue Ridge trails. Connecting life’s dots helps a runner complete an Appalachian classic. New tunes from Gov’t...
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

FallFest Hike of the Rock Circuit

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Let's hike the Rock Circuit in the Middlesex Fells this Sunday! Exact meeting place and time will be sent to registered participants only. Come and celebrate the amazing New England fall with a beautiful hike through the Middlesex Fells. It's around 2.8 miles hike with 269 ft of elevation gain with a few excellent views. The trip is suitable for hikers who're comfortable with moderate to moderate pace (1 - 1.5 mph) and have done a recent hike of similar nature. Note: To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified.
LIFESTYLE
courieranywhere.com

Shiloh Park offering series of ranger-guided hikes in October

Shiloh National Military Park announces a series of Saturday morning ranger-led hikes on the battlefield. Each hike takes about two hours and covers a different sector and story of the battlefield. On Saturday, Oct. 9, the hike will be “The Union Center and the Hornets’ Nest.”. Join Park Ranger Timothy...
SHILOH, TN
backpacker.com

How to Hike in Snowy Conditions

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. The onset of winter doesn’t have to put a stop to your outdoor adventures—even if you’re not a skier. Comfort walking on snow will unlock a new world of hiking potential year-round, from wintery forest rambles to mountaineering objectives to crossing spring and snowfields on high peaks. Successful snow travel hinges on your ability to understand the terrain and move efficiently across it. Learn how to do so safely with these strategies from Colorado Mountain School guide Ian Fowler.
LIFESTYLE
uwpexponent.com

Hiking the Appalachian Trail

Many people enjoy hiking. Other people take a semester off school, fly to Georgia with a backpack and a passion and spend day after day on the trail, walking 2,192 miles along the east coast of the United States. UW-Platteville junior Josh Wood took this leap of faith and started...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
pdxmonthly.com

Hike of the Month: Crown Zellerbach Trail

I’ll preface this “hike” with the fact that I recently sprained my ankle. “How?” nobody asks. Well, it involves my ankle and a giant metal thermos near a basketball court. When your job is predicated on being well enough to hike, walk, step over, and climb, (and then go home...
Mining Journal

Glorious day for a hike

Reader Maryann Bernier submitted this shot Oct. 1 while hiking near Hogback and Bareback north of Marquette. Did you take a great shot of the sunset over Teal Lake? Or did you happen to snap a captivating image of wildlife? The Mining Journal is accepting original local photo submissions from area residents who would like to share their notable, interesting or humorous pictures with our readers. Readers who want to submit photos for publication in the The Mining Journal should send them as large format .jpgs to newsroom@miningjournal.net. Readers should include who took the photo, their hometown and where and when the photo was taken. Photos should be at least 1MB. Submission does not guarantee publication.
MARQUETTE, MI
draxe.com

Benefits of Hiking for the Body and Mind

Whether you’re already an avid hiker or mostly new to hiking, you’re probably curious about how this type of exercise can benefit both your physical and mental health. The good news is there are plenty of health benefits of hiking. Does hiking tone your body? Is hiking a good way...
WORKOUTS
Longview Daily News

Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome. Because of the uncertainty of the pandemic, all hikes will take place only if the hike leader feels it is safe to do so on that date and all hiking groups may be limited in number at the discretion of the hike leader. Prospective hikers should call the hike leader for details or instructions. In addition, hikers should be safe, protect themselves and be considerate of others during the pandemic.
SAINT HELENS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy