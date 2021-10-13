IHG to open Holiday Inn in Australia's Dandenong
IHG Hotels and Resorts is set to open a Holiday Inn property in Dandenong, a suburb of Melbourne in Australia. The hotel will be the group’s fifth hotel with the Pelligra Group, which builds on other open and signed hotels such as Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport, the newly opened Holiday Inn Werribee (which features the brand’s next-generation design), and upcoming Holiday Inn Melbourne Richmond and Crowne Plaza Melbourne Carlton.www.businesstraveller.com
