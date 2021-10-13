CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Papilion event set for Thursday

By Cathy Spaulding cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALWZD_0cPZjUTM00

Funds raised by Friends of Honor Heights Park could reach all the way to Mexico.

Katherine Coburn, operations manager of the park's Papilion, said some Friends' proceeds help pay for supplies to help track monarch butterflies. Monarchs sometimes stop at Honor Heights during their fall migration to Mexico, she said.

Friends of Honor Heights Park will host a "Fall into the Papilion Garden" gathering from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Papilion. The event will feature information about joining the organization, which raises funds for various park projects.

Friends of Honor Heights President Matt Abel said people can expect a family-friendly event.

"Hopefully, we will get new membership," Abel said. "We've had kind of a loss of revenue since COVID. We're trying to get some money so we can do things around the park."

The event will feature rock painting and treat bags for youngsters. There also will be free popcorn and apple juice punch.

Children also can join in a scavenger hunt in the garden, Coburn said.

"We can do spiders, we can do snakes, we can do owls," she said. "Not real spiders and snakes. It's fall nature things."

Abel said adults can enjoy a wine tasting in the Papilion.

"It's a nice time of day to be out in the garden," Coburn said. "It's just a gathering, a fall garden offering, "it's not Halloweeny."

Friends of Honor Heights helps fund such events as December's Garden of Lights, as well as landscaping and other improvements. Recent improvements included new sidewalks around a pond, he said.

Coburn said she has used some Friends funding to track monarch migration.

"It's a good education tool for our guests, to make them aware on what's going on as far as monarchs go," Coburn said. "In the gardening world, there are trends toward using more native plants and things that are pollinator friendly."

Park horticulturist Tom Roberts said he catches the butterflies at the park and records his findings in the educational website Monarchwatch.org.

"You track and record number and dates and whether it's male or female," he said, showing how he gently presses a tiny adhesive tag to the monarch's wing.

"All these butterflies end up in Mexico, hopefully," Roberts said "People down there look for them and catch them, identify the numbers, look at the data bank and get an idea where they came from."

Coburn said she has used Friends of Honor Heights proceeds to buy the butterfly tags. She said proceeds also have paid for plantings in the Papilion's raised flower beds.

"They cover half of our butterfly expenses," she said.

If you go

WHAT: Fall into the Papilion Garden.

WHEN: 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday.

WHERE: Papilion, Honor Heights Park.

ADMISSION: Free.

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
