COMMENTARY: Immigration desperation

Dr. Paul Elias Alexander wrote, “Twenty Steps to End the Madness,” in the Brownstone Institute last month. He began, “Lockdowns, school closures, mask mandates, and all of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictive policies societies were subjected to over the last 18 to 19 months have all failed catastrophically. Governments did devastating things to their societies with illogical, unscientific, and unsound policies that will take decades to recover from. The costs have been staggering in terms of damage to mental health of populations, the consequential rise in hunger and poverty, the crushing effects on economies, the loss of education, escalated costs to healthcare and the delayed and cancelled care for non-COVID illnesses, and the impact on crime. Tens if not hundreds of thousands (and potentially millions) were denied treatment for other medical conditions.”

