One Love Animal Rescue to Host Free Pet Vaccination Event as part of the ASPCA® & Subaru Loves Pets Grant Program

One Love Animal Rescue received a $3,000 grant from the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), as part of the ASPCA® & Subaru Loves Pets Grant Program, to host a free dog and cat vaccination and microchipping event at Chatham Parkway Subaru on Saturday, Oct.16, 2021, from 10 AM to 1:45 PM. The grant will cover core vaccinations, microchipping, and sterilization procedures for owned cats and dogs in Chatham County. No appointments necessary but supplies are limited to the first 75 pets.