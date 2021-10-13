Kraft Serveware honors frontline and essential workers, say they will never forget their service through their new campaign video
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI/PNN): Covid-19 has taken the world by storm. And with the pandemic reshaping the way we run our lives, work and business, it is important that we acknowledge the people keeping us steady during turbulent times - the millions of doctors, journalists, pharmaceutical professionals and mask manufacturers across India.www.birminghamstar.com
