Robert S. Zambon SOUTH RYEGATE — Robert Severino “Bob” Zambon, 85, of Zambon Drive, died on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, New Hampshire, following a brief illness. Bob was born on May 25, 1936, in Haverhill, New Hampshire, to Severino and Alice (Dennis) Zambon. He graduated from Woodsville High School, Class of 1954, and from Norwich University in 1958 with his bachelor's degree in Engineering. Then, he served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with six months of active duty and seven-and-a-half years in the Reserves. He worked for Wells Lamson Quarry in Barre, Vermont, and for Kelly Construction, also in Barre. For 25 years, he was employed with the Vermont Department of Transportation as the regional paving engineer for the southeast quadrant of Vermont. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. As a Vermonter, he loved sugaring. Along with his full-time jobs, he was an active dairy farmer and loved haying. Actually, Bob was known as a man who loved to “work” whether on the farm, sugaring, or on his woodlot. He was predeceased by his parents, Severino and Alice Zambon; three children, Allen Robert Zambon, Lynn Zambon and Dennis Zambon; a grandson, Brian Robert Zambon; and a brother, Peter Zambon. Survivors include his wife, Lois (Osgood) Zambon, of South Ryegate; two daughters, Amy Carruthers, of Tucson, Arizona, and Grace Zambon and partner Stephen Slack, of Corinth, Vermont; three sons, Glenn Zambon and wife Andrea, of Newbury, Vermont, Scott Zambon, of Newbury, and Gene Zambon and wife Sherry, of South Ryegate; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two stepdaughters, Marie Starr and husband Trevor, of Bradford, Vermont, and Anne George and husband Chris, of Wells River, Vermont; a sister, Yvonne “Bunny” Stoykovich and husband Victor, of South Carolina; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be on Friday, Oct. 22, from 5-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, New Hampshire. A graveside service will be in Pinehurst Cemetery, South Ryegate, on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. with Melissa Gould officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, Northern New England Chapter, P.O. Box 207, Concord, NH 03302-0207. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.