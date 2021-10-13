Roy E. Wescom Jr. BARRE — Roy Edward Wescom Jr., 79, of South Main Street, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, after a valiant fight with congestive heart failure. Born on Dec. 2, 1941, in Morrisville, he was the son of Marion (Flurrey) and Roy Wescom Sr. Roy worked for the Barre Town Highway Department for over 30 years, retiring in 2006. A great man and friend to all, he enjoyed being outside and visiting with all his friends and family. He also loved watching his beloved Red Sox and Patriots. Survivors include his son, Roy Wescom III, of Barre; his daughters, Tonya Wescom and Tracey Wescom, both of Northfield; his former wife, Patricia Wescom, also of Northfield; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; his siblings, Elaine Bouchard, Charlene Duffy, Normie Slayton, Roland Wescom, Terry Wescom and Doug Wescom. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Merritt Wescom, Wayne Wescom and Nancy Lily. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Roy was the best and will be dearly missed by all. God bless and rest in peace, Dad! Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.