Knights and Kraken fans face off in historic season opener as Vegas gets 4-3 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in a battle of the two newest teams in the NHL. Vegas, which made its league debut four years ago, held off a rally from the NHL’s latest addition in what turned out to be a scrappy effort from the Kraken in their franchise debut. The Seattle Kraken clawed back from a 3-0 deficit in their NHL debut. Ryan Donato has the distinction of scoring Seattle's first-ever goal, beating Robin Lehner midway through the second period. Jared McCann tallied 72 seconds later and Morgan Geekie tied it 35 seconds before Chandler Stephenson's goal put the Knights ahead in the third period to stay. Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 25 saves.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO