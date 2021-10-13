CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knights and Kraken fans face off in historic season opener as Vegas gets 4-3 win

By Tiffany Lane
news3lv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first game of the season for the Vegas Golden Knights kicked off at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday night. Not only did the Golden Knights win 4-3 over the new Seattle Kraken franchise, but they’re also getting a full season this time around. And the fans are...

