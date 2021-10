In a combined non-shocker and shocker, the Rangers have announced that Morgan Barron and Vitali Kravtsov have been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack. Barron being sent to Hartford is not a surprise, as it was just a numbers game. He and Lauri Pajuniemi didn’t need waivers, and the Rangers didn’t have the roster spots. However this did assume that Vitali Kravtsov would make the roster. That is the big surprise, as he did not. He had been written in ink to the 3RW spot by many, and now he is in Hartford.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO