The Jacksonville Jaguars are in their home away from home this weekend, to take on the Miami Dolphins. As quarterback Trevor Lawrence noted, “It’s kind of ironic we’re going all the way to London to play a team from Miami.” And to add even more storylines to this matchup, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 22-2 as a starter in college. His first loss—and only loss in 2018—was to freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the National Championship.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO