Dorothy “Ducky” Honiss Kelso of Dux bury, 95, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and flowers from her garden as dawn broke on Oct. 5 after a short illness. Ducky was born to William and Dorothy Roberts Honiss in Hartford, Connecticut on April 10, 1926, a rainy night fit for a duck, her mother said, giving Ducky her the nickname she favored all of her life.