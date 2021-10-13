College Corner

Johns Hopkins senior Nat Davenport (DHS ’17) did everything he could to prevent his team from dropping a 158-136 decision to Delaware on Saturday. Davenport won the 50-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relay, and he placed second in the 400-yard freestyle relay and ninth in the 100-yard butterfly… Senior QB Bobby Maimaron (DHS ’17) went 9 for 14 for 177 yards and a TD in the passing game, while rushing for 31 yards on five carries and a TD, in Williams’ 42-0 drubbing of Colby in NESCAC action… ...