Duxbury will see no change to precinct map

No news is good news as far as Town Clerk Susan Kelley is concerned. In an email to the Clipper, Kelley wrote that, despite adding 1,031 people, Duxbury won’t need to redraw its precinct maps. According to Kelley, state law requires each precinct to be within a five percent range of a target population of 2,682. All six precincts stayed within that number, with only precinct one, which runs along the southern stretch of town, coming close to going over the variance.