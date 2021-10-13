CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Tour Duxbury’s latest potential land purchase

By editor@duxburyclipper.com
Duxbury Clipper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Duxbury recently signed an agreement to purchase four parcels of land totaling 64.7 acres, including 27 and a half acres of active cranberry bogs for $2 million. Residents will vote on the purchase at the special Town Meeting on Nov. 8. The Conservation and Community Preservation Committees will host tours of the property Sunday, Oct. 17, and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1-2 p.m. Enter the property at Old Cordwood Path off Enterprise Street...

www.duxburyclipper.com

