Hilliard, OH

James Joseph Matthews, 81

Duxbury Clipper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Joseph Matthews of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 29, surrounded by his family. Jim was born on April 4, 1940, in Drogheda, Ireland. He was the oldest of five boys born to the late James and Anne Matthews. After graduating from Black Rock College, Dublin, he entered the Royal Air Force and was stationed in the Middle East for four years. He married his sweetheart, Rosaleen (Smith) in 1964 and there began their great journey. They moved to Long Island, New York in 1966 with their young son as Jim began a 33-year career with Aer Lingus. An avid athlete in his youth, he took up golf in his 30s, winning three club championships in three different states and shooting his age in his 60s, 70s and 80s.

