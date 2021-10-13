CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Readers’ View: Thank you for helping make mum sale a hit

By editor@duxburyclipper.com
Duxbury Clipper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duxbury Crew Team would like to give a huge shout out to Chris Carbone and his hard-working staff for their extraordinary effort in making our mums fundraiser a success! Once again, the mums are beautiful and top quality. They made the logistics of getting the 2,300 mums we sold into people’s cars run very smoothly. Thank you to Chris and the Duxbury community for being such strong supporters of the Duxbury Crew Team!

www.duxburyclipper.com

