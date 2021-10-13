Readers’ View: Thank you for helping make mum sale a hit

On Monday I left my purse in a shopping cart at the Walmart parking lot. I was struggling with the pain of having just lost my precious daughter and running a last-minute errand as we prepared for her funeral services scheduled for the following day. My frame of mind was indescribable. When I returned home (I live 20 minutes away), I realized I did not have my purse and knew immediately I had to have left it in the car. All the way back, I prayed that it would have been a goodhearted, honest person that would find it and turn it in. My prayers were answered. The staff at Walmart were not given a name, they could only tell me a customer turned it in. I hope this good person is reading this now.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO