Logan’s Jared Burnette and Chapmanville’s Hayden Farley both competed in last week’s state golf tournament, which was held at Ogelbay Park in Wheeling. Farley tied for 34th in the Class AA event with a two-day total of 212. He shot a 105 the first day and a 107 on the second. He was tied with Philip Barbour’s Sara Simon and Alfred Isch who both both shot 212s.