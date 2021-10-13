CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Almost at the 80 percent mark

Duxbury Clipper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuxbury High School is inching closer to the day when vaccinated students and staff won’t have to wear face coverings while at school. As of last Wednesday, 76 percent of DHS students were vaccinated, Principal Jim Donovan said. Seventy percent of staff, including Chartwell’s and Performing Arts Center employees are known to be vaccinated, he said. “The database is comprehensive, but not complete,” he said. Since staff and enrollment numbers change, the total number of vaccinated people at Du...

