CONROE, TX – Presented by Mike and Ally Seder of The Seder Group Real Estate, RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring, the 12th Annual CASA Superhero Run/Walk and Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021. This year’s event will start and finish at The Lake House at Grand Central Park in Conroe and features 5K and 10K timed trail runs, a Hero Zero K, and a kids’ Trail of Treats. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite Superhero and enjoy this high-demand, flat, natural terrain course. Awards will be presented for top runners by age group and gender in the 5K and 10K and finisher medals for every race. Top individual and team fundraisers will also receive recognition and prizes.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO